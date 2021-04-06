Body Found in Lincoln County Believed to be Missing Troy Man

Lincoln County authorities believe they have discovered the body of a 41-year-old man who was reported missing last summer.

Daniel Lee Dolan, of Troy, was last seen on June 22 along with his truck, a blue 2004 Dodge Dakota. On Saturday, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a report from someone who believed they spotted Dolan’s truck off Montana Highway 56 in the Shannon Flats area, east of Troy.

Deputies did not find anything at the scene Saturday, but returned each of the next two days along with rescuers and canines from David Thompson Search and Rescue. On Monday, searchers discovered the body, which has been sent to the Montana State Crime Lab for final identification. No cause of death was immediately determined.

No additional details were released.