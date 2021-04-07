Market Trends: Sale Quantities and Speeds

We last showed this chart about four months ago; let’s update it with data through March. I included sales of homes ranging in sold prices between $150,000 and $799,999, charting as bars the quantity (by month sold) and as lines the median days from listing to contract.
County-wide sale quantities continue their spikes through this March, since last July. You may have thought that the median days from listing to contract, since May 2020, was short — look at February and March 2021 (a finger-snapping six days; flinch and you may miss it). Remember it often takes another 30-45 days to get through inspection, title search and financing to reach the actual closing.
Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.
