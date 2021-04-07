Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Walking on Broken Ankles

7:03 a.m. A man walked into a store and claimed he couldn’t walk out because his ankles were broken.

7:50 a.m. Someone else’s dog keeps sitting on a woman’s porch and howling.

3:45 p.m. Teens were wrongly accused of smoking.

4:20 p.m. A woman receiving a lot of robocalls was advised to stop talking to the scammers.

5:34 p.m. A car’s wheel fell off.

8:45 p.m. A door was unwittingly left open.

9:12 p.m. A night watchman became angry with dispatchers when they asked about his employer.

10:16 p.m. Three horses ran through a parking lot.

10:20 p.m. A freshly painted house was egged.

11:16 p.m. A man who spent 30 minutes in the bathroom was accused of dealing drugs.

