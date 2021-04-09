Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Thursday, April 1, 2021

Cool ‘Joke’

1:44 a.m. A man honked his horn for a minute straight.

2:16 a.m. A person was growling.

4:54 a.m. A porch caught fire for the second day in a row.

8:59 a.m. A man was “afraid bears will come” because someone left a pile of garbage in his yard.

10:01 a.m. A woman accused of stealing her ex’s car keys and throwing them in a pond said it was an April Fools joke.

10:06 a.m. A man received a package but nothing was inside.

12:57 p.m. Someone put sand in a man’s motor.

3:52 p.m. When a passerby asked the man sleeping at the bus stop if he was OK, the man responded with something about sleeping.

5:12 p.m. A lost wagon was found.

6:24 p.m. A prisoner told his ex-wife that the cops were looking for her.

10:34 p.m. Five large animals were in a very small house.

