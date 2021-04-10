Scientifically speaking, there are inherent problems with COVID data collection and presentation, which is easily discerned by anyone who has taken middle-school science. The financial incentives attached to reporting and treating cases has most certainly skewed the actual numbers of cases as well as deaths. Combining and presenting all age groups together (e.g. above 70 along with youth) as well as failing to distinguish between mortality rates due solely to COVID versus deaths combined with other fatal/near-fatal conditions only muddies the waters as to what the numbers truly mean. It has left the masses with a much more grave and dire impression than what actually has existed.

The media has failed to report Herd-immunity Threshold (HIT) progress, which is well beyond the threshold for almost every state, according to coronovirusbellcurve.com (consolidated data from WHO, CDC, ECDC, etc.). Nor is there a balanced and objective viewpoint of recovery and actual symptoms among the mean of the population. All of this should concern anyone who wants medical and scientific investigation and reporting to be objective and unbiased, rather than used to corral the populace. I believe governing and health authorities who have pushed this agenda have failed to realize that this has created a breach in trust between them and the general population who has endured it. For most, it has left them even more skeptical of the industrial-medical complex and big-pharma. Others, plagued with paranoia and lacking discernment, have succumbed to the presentation and feel there is no choice but to blindly trust.

This chasm will only grow wider unless both political and medical authorities (along with their media outlets) take drastic measures to demonstrate a renewed commitment to trustworthiness and integrity. People will, as they have been for decades, seek out more sound and reasonable medical health alternatives and reliable publications.

Brian Friess

Kalispell