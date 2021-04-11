Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Saturday, April 3, 2021

‘Both are Fat’

9:16 a.m. A man hanging halfway out of his vehicle was looking for his cell phone.

9:45 a.m. A dog tried to break into a chicken coop.

11:12 a.m. A pointy-eared dog was running in circles.

12:29 p.m. When a man asked the driver of the car that pulled up next to him and started filming what he was doing, the cameraman replied the footage was for a “defamation lawsuit.”

1:10 p.m. A man who went to pick up some brass near Devil’s Elbow believed he witnessed a break-in.

1:40 p.m. An investigator looking into whether or not two horses were being underfed reported the horses “both are fat.”

5:12 p.m. Two people were acting weird.

9:27 p.m. A man who found his door open assumed someone had been in his house.

