Sober-Living Facilities to Open in Kalispell

After going through addiction treatment in the Flathead Valley, Jack Ryan noticed there were few sober-living facilities in the area. Years later, he wanted to add more safe havens for those recovering from addiction and recently launched Jack Ryan Recovery Centers, which includes two sober houses for women opening on April 15 in Kalispell.

The voluntary, all-inclusive sober facilities will include two separate homes, housing a total of 12 women offering a safe space to continue addiction recovery with a live-in house manager, Selina Stanfield.

While Jack Ryan Recovery Centers is a for-profit company, the two housing centers are run through The Glacier Ridge Foundation, a nonprofit branch that raises money for families affected by addiction. Ryan also runs Sonoran Winds, a for-profit life- coaching program that is not specifically designed for addicts.

The sober-house program will offer standard rules like curfews, random drug tests, job, school or volunteering requirements and visitor screening. It also involves a coaching program to help recovering addicts move beyond sobriety.

“It’s not just a sober-living house,” Ryan said. “It’s an empowering, creative way to fulfill people and help them move forward.”

The program is designed for individuals who have already completed detox or transitional housing, like the Selene House, and allows more freedom while still offering support.

While there’s no formal curriculum, Ryan uses One Step, an addiction treatment software program that tracks residents’ schedules, goals and overall accountability. He’s also added activities to the program like donated cooking and yoga classes.

“It’s more of a therapeutic community than just a recovery house,” said Taneth Bradley, the program’s communication director. “It’s learning to live in a community once you’ve achieved any length of sobriety. It’s really how sustainability is formed and I only know that because I did it.”

Ryan met Bradley while in recovery together, who then introduced him to Stanfield. After going through recovery, they each found a shared passion for inspiring other individuals struggling with addiction.

Ryan is currently searching for a third sober-living facility for women and plans to open additional facilities for men by the end of the year.

Separate from the sober houses, Ryan also runs a 28-day in-patient rehabilitation clinic in Sarapiqui, Costa Rica with Dr. Enrique Madrigal, a medical doctor and psychiatrist licensed in Costa Rica and the United States who specialized in addiction therapy.

Participants will go through detox and addiction treatment in a facility that sleeps 11 people.

The program accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance, and Ryan’s nonprofit, The Glacier Ridge Foundation, is offering $330,000 in scholarship funds to send one person to treatment per month.

The Glacier Ridge Foundation is now accepting scholarship applications. The first clients will be announced in June.

For more information, visit www.glacierridgerecovery.org.