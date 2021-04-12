Tester Now Puppet of Democratic Left

In the recent issue of the Flathead Beacon, Sen. Jon Tester baited Flathead voters with a promise $5 million of relief to Kalispell. However, most every one knows that the Democrat “COVID-19 Relief Bill” was comprised of only 9% funds for COVID relief! Here are the facts: Sen. Tester was very slimly re-elected in 2018 because he was in the past an excellent advocate for Montana. In the reality of 2017 and 2018, Tester became a puppet of the Democratic left! That fact almost cost him the election. As it has turned out, it is a darn shame that he won re-election. He is now firmly in the strings of the puppet masters: Schumer, Pelosi, Schiff, Nadler, Biden, etc. Thus Sen. Tester fails the test of integrity of accurately representing the interests of Montanans.

Tester robotically supports every leftist democratic ideology: S-1 and HR-1 (election corruption), opposing state legislatures’ election reform bills (their constitutional duty), HR-8 (gun control), Biden’s insane border disaster, Democrats’ uniform violation of existing immigration laws, “COVID relief” support of failed Democratic policies in blue cities and states, and Tester’s vote to convict President Donald Trump twice. Every single idiotic measure that comes up in the Senate, Tester falls lock step to the leftist leadership.

I do not know how we can get rid of this traitor to Montana values and needs, but he has to go now, not in 2024. Our state cannot afford to be held in his disingenuous hands!

Charles Wardle

Kalispell