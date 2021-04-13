Crews Resume Pavement Preservation Project in Kalispell

The Montana Department of Transportation resumed a pavement preservation project in Kalispell on April 12, as crews wrap up work that started last summer to rehabilitate concrete in the area and implement other upgrades, including signage.

The project area is focused on Main Street from Sixth Street to Washington Street, as well as U.S. Highway 2 between First Avenue West North and Seventh Avenue East North. The bulk of the work was completed last summer, including grinding down existing concrete pavement to provide a smoother commute; sealing roadway joints and cracks; and repairing concrete. The preservation work encompasses 1.6 miles altogether.

In the recent phase of the project launched April 12, crews will install radar detective systems, which is technology placed at intersections within the project limits to monitor volume and speed of traffic. Other minor utility work will also be conducted. The majority of work will be completed at night between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Drivers can expect single-lane closures, directional signage, signals and lowered speed limits in the area during this time. Pedestrian and bicyclists are encouraged to utilize sidewalks or use and alternate route.

“While work will happen mostly in the evening, we’d like to remind travelers that this this is an active construction zone 24 hours a day,” John Schmidt, a construction engineer with MDT, said. “Please exercise caution while driving near ongoing construction downtown and be alert for road workers and traffic pattern changes.”

The work is expected to last two weeks, after which crews will wait until temperatures warm up and then finish the last phase of the project, which will consist of signage installations and pavement marking, including roadway striping.

For more information about the Kalispell Concrete Rehab project, visit the project webpage at www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/kalispellurban/.