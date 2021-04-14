Market Trends: Land Sales

The sky is the limit and, in the Big Sky, it seems endless; these last three quarters of land sales have definitely left the launchpad. I don’t infer a respectable and normal 10% — I mean double the prior year same quarter.

In these past nine months, land parcel sales here have exploded like SpaceX SN11. Buy low and sell high is a mantra harder to follow, in ever-escalating markets.

© Copyright 2021 by Richard Garrett Dews. All rights reserved. Research based, in part, upon information from the Montana Regional MLS, LLC.

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.