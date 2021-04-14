Must be a Nice House

3:57 a.m. The residents of a quonset hut heard a car alarm.

8:10 a.m. A cow owner found their seven missing cows.

8:29 a.m. A man waiting for his granddaughter was thought to be suspicious.

8:51 a.m. A missing 26-year-old horse was located.

11:22 a.m. A truck’s brakes were “burning up.”

11:27 a.m. Someone’s medical marijuana was stolen for a second time.

1:50 p.m. A suspicious man ran away after being yelled at.

2:46 p.m. A man putting together a short-barreled rifle wanted to talk to the sheriff.

3 p.m. A “time sensitive” tip didn’t pan out.

4:52 p.m. Someone wanted their daughter’s neighbor to stop dumping junked cars near the fence line.

5:37 p.m. A man who crossed the street four times was nearly hit by a truck.

6:30 p.m. A woman has been sitting under a tree and staring at a house for hours.

6:55 p.m. An intoxicated man passed out on the couch of his soon-to-be former partner’s home.

8:07 p.m. Two brown horses wandered into someone’s yard.

10:07 p.m. A loud neighbor was thumping on the floor.

10:09 p.m. A highly intoxicated woman was convinced that things in her house had been moved.