It’s Beer O’Clock Everywhere

12:57 a.m. The man suspiciously pacing outside for the last 30 minutes was on the phone and didn’t want to wake his wife.
8:13 a.m. A man posted “vulgar signs” imploring traffic to slow down.
9:42 a.m. Two dogs materialized in a Somers yard.
11:04 a.m. A woman had questions about buying her son a handgun.
11:26 a.m. A man who fell off his long board claimed poor trail design was to blame for his tumble.
11:32 a.m. A likely scam started with a call from an “attorney” and a request for $9,000.
12:15 p.m. Someone was concerned about all these dumpster fires.
12:51 p.m. A woman claimed her ex-husband’s dog jumped the fence into her yard and “tried to hang itself.”
2:34 p.m. A car was keyed.
2:49 p.m. After a Facebook post accused a woman of stealing a vehicle, her mother called to defend her honor.
4:41 p.m. A man cracked a beer outside an insurance office.
5:40 p.m. Two youngsters blowing smoke out of a banged up car were accused of doing “hard drugs.”
6:23 p.m. Two girls ran west and a boy ran east after breaking a window.
6:25 p.m. A stray dog was hanging out near a tennis court.
6:40 p.m. A woman was sleeping under a table at the post office.