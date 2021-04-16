It’s Beer O’Clock Everywhere

12:57 a.m. The man suspiciously pacing outside for the last 30 minutes was on the phone and didn’t want to wake his wife.

8:13 a.m. A man posted “vulgar signs” imploring traffic to slow down.

9:42 a.m. Two dogs materialized in a Somers yard.

11:04 a.m. A woman had questions about buying her son a handgun.

11:26 a.m. A man who fell off his long board claimed poor trail design was to blame for his tumble.

11:32 a.m. A likely scam started with a call from an “attorney” and a request for $9,000.

12:15 p.m. Someone was concerned about all these dumpster fires.

12:51 p.m. A woman claimed her ex-husband’s dog jumped the fence into her yard and “tried to hang itself.”

2:34 p.m. A car was keyed.

2:49 p.m. After a Facebook post accused a woman of stealing a vehicle, her mother called to defend her honor.

4:41 p.m. A man cracked a beer outside an insurance office.

5:40 p.m. Two youngsters blowing smoke out of a banged up car were accused of doing “hard drugs.”

6:23 p.m. Two girls ran west and a boy ran east after breaking a window.

6:25 p.m. A stray dog was hanging out near a tennis court.

6:40 p.m. A woman was sleeping under a table at the post office.