Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Friday, April 9, 2021

Metaphors

By

1:11 a.m. Dumpster fire.

7:41 a.m. A man wanted to talk to law enforcement about things, including dumpsters, being set on fire.

7:44 a.m. A Coram man found a dog lying on his steps.

8:44 a.m. A man was drinking Jagermeister and smoking weed where kids could see him.

9:05 a.m. A cat was up a tree.

12:36 p.m. A man was advised the police department did not have his skateboard.

2:29 p.m. A mustachioed man vandalized a bathroom.

2:39 p.m. After receiving a complaint, law enforcement determined a man was playing his guitar and other people were enjoying it.

2:50 p.m. “Shady characters” keep coming into a store.

3:30 p.m. “The school angels” have been breaking limbs off a tree.

4:53 p.m. A dump truck left its load in a man’s driveway.

6 p.m. Some tourists taking photos were advised to move their vehicle off the railroad tracks.

6:37 p.m. A man hired to fix a fence was accused of doing the opposite.

6:56 p.m. A muddy man tried to break into a garage.

8 p.m. A woman whose ex-fiancé was in jail wanted to get her debit card back.

