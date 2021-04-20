Flathead Drops Meet to Capital

The Braves picked up 14 event wins across both teams against the Bruins on April 16.

Several senior girls had standout performances — Rebecca Eacker punched her way to the state meet in the shot put, throwing 35 feet, 3 inches, Skye Thompson finished runner-up in the 100m and 300m hurdles, and Tessa Smith set a personal best in the triple jump, winning by nearly three feet.

Flathead will host Helena in a dual meet on Friday.

BOYS

Team scores — Capital 86, Flathead 59

100 — 1, Dylan Graham, CAP, 11.52; 2, Alec Thomas, FLA, 11.56; 3, Nate Prieto, FLA, 11.59

200 — 1, Dylan Graham, CAP, 24.07; 2,Nate prieto, FLA 24.23; 3, Alec Thomas, FLA, 24.41

400 — 1, Jackson Walker, FLA, 52.31; 2, Connor Wride, FLA, 52.66; 3, Jacob Curry, CAP, 52.76

800 — 1, Robert Walker, FLA, 2:13.59; 2, Samuel Aczas, FLA, 2:16.00; 3, Caden Masa, FLA, 2:16.64

1600 — Henry Ballinger, CAP, 4:42.80; 2, Gabe Felton, FLA, 4:58.43; 3. Kesler Hughes, FLA, 5:01.44

3200 — 1, Brody Romano, CAP, 11:31.06; 2, Landon Darsow, FLA, 11:54.74; Peter Wilson, FLA, 12:01.67

110 hurdles —1, Alex Brisko, CAP, 17.42; 2-T. Ben Bomgaars, CAP, 18.00; 2-T. Joey Lauerman, CAP, 18.00

300 hurdles — 1, Joey Lauerman, CAP, 44.73; 2, Michell Johnson, FLA, 44.94; 3, Matthew Moreni, CAP, 46.02

4x100m relay — 1, Flathead, 45.66; 2, Capital, 46.01

4x400m relay — 1, Capital, 3:38.45; 2, Flathead, 3:39.10

Shot put — 1, Dylan Cunningham, CAP, 42-09.5; 2. Talon Marsh, CAP, 40-10.5; 3, Ethan Aegerter, FLA, 40-08

Discus — 1, Dylan Cunningham, CAP, 137-07; Jamey Michelotti, CAP, 113-11; 3. Cole Dawes, CAP, 111-10

Javelin — 1, Ethan Aegerter, FLA, 146-05; 2. Talon Marsh, CAP, 130-00; 3. Ethan Barnicoat, CAP, 123-08

High jump — 1, Hunter Cronenwett, CAP, 5-08; 2, Dylan Zink, FLA, 5-06; 3, Alex Brisko, CAP, 5-06

Pole vault — 1, Alex Brisko, CAP, 12-00; 2, Jeremmiah Saari, CAP, 10-00; 3, Andy Williams, CAP, 10-00

Long jump — 1, Nicholas Gustafson, FLA, 20-01.5; 2, Dylan Zink, FLA, 19-08.5; 3, Hunter Cronenwett, CAP, 19-04.5

Triple jump — 1, Dylan Zink, FLA, 39-02.5; 2, Nicolas Gustafson, FLA, 39-00.5; 3, Jack Drynan, CAP, 36-08.75

GIRLS

Team scores — Capital 74, Flathead 71

100 — 1, Kelcey Copping, FLA, 13.34; 2, Isabelle Linder, CAP, 13.75; 3. Rylee Thompson, FLA, 13.76

200 — 1, Hailey Burger, CAP, 27.49; 2, Akilah Kubi, FLA, 27.74; 3, Lily Tanko, FLA, 28.11

400 — 1, Cerise Lee, FLA, 1:01.95; 2, Tori Noland-Gillespie, FLA, 1:02.97; 3, Hania Halverson, FLA, 1:04.91

800 — 1, Ella Krumm, CAP, 2:34.93; 2, Nora Iams, FLA, 2:38.6; 3, Lilian Grady, CAP, 2:39.26

1600 — 1, Hannah Perrin, FLA, 5:24.35; 2, Lilli Rumsey Eash, FLA, 5:39.53; 3, Madelaine Jellison, FLA, 5:48.22

3200 — 1, Lilli Rumsey Eash, FLA, 12:57.84; 2, Emma Compton, CAP, 13.12.24; 3, Ella Shropshire, CAP, 13:15.95

100 hurdles — 1, Kathryn Sheridan, CAP, 16.12; 2, Skye Thompson, FLA, 16.76; 3, Lily Tanko, FLA, 16.78

300 hurdles — 1, Kathryn Sheridan, CAP, 46.57; 2, Skye Thompson, FLA, 47.82; 3, Lily Tanko, FLA, 50.21

4×100 relay — 1, Flathead, 51.15

4×400 relay — 1, Flathead, 4:217.15; 2, Capital, 4:4:18.90

Shot put — 1, Rebecca Eacker, FLA, 35-03; 2, Jessica Marsh, CAP, 32-06; 3, Savanna Sterck, FLA, 32-02

Discus — 1, Amanda Haab, CAP, 112-03; 2, Rebecca Eacker, FLA, 104-01; 3, Jaida Salois, CAP, 88-08

Javelin — 1, Paige Bartsch, CAP, 123-01; 2, Audrey Hofer, CAP, 105-07; 3, Atlanta Waltman, FLA, 104-11

High jump — 1, Paige Bartsch, CAP, 5-04; 2, Molly Harmon, CAP, 4-11; 3, Tessa Smith, FLA, 4-11

Pole vault — 1 Emma Rohrer-Fitzhugh, CAP, 10-00; 2, Jaymee Sheridan, CAP, 9-06; 3, Libby Hansen, CAP, 9-00

Long jump — 1, Libby Hansen, CAP, 15-07.5; 2,Carlie Gross, CAP, 15-06.5; 3, Tessa Smith, FLA, 15-04

Triple jump — 1, Tessa Smith, FLA, 34-04; 2, Megan Carpenter, CAP, 31-06.25; 3, Hailery Burger, CAP, 30-05