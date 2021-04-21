Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Thursday, April 15, 2021

I’ve Made a Huge Mistake

By

2:25 a.m. A baby was born en route to the hospital.

8:08 a.m. A man found two bags of feminine products on his porch.

8:35 a.m. A man was pulling wires from a light pole.

8:43 a.m. A goat escaped.

10:30 a.m. A man was “highly dissatisfied” with law enforcement’s response to a barking dog complaint.

11:39 a.m. Someone was napping in their vehicle during their lunch break.

12:25 p.m. A green house smelled like drugs.

12:26 p.m. A woman who signed her stimulus check over to her boyfriend had regrets.

12:58 p.m. A man received a very strange message.

2:29 p.m. A fence jumping was captured on video.

4:27 p.m. A woman was harassing a dog in an effort to get it to bark.

4:30 p.m. Someone turned in a parking ticket they found on the sidewalk.

4:35 p.m. A dog’s incessant barks were echoing off the walls.

5:51 p.m. A bathroom was intentionally flooded.

9:04 p.m. A caller reporting a barking dog wanted to remain anonymous.

11:28 p.m. A woman was giving her ex-boyfriend a ride and he responded by stealing her credit cards.

