Man Arrested After Slamming Truck Into Kalispell House

A Kalispell woman awoke just after midnight Tuesday to the sound of breaking glass and the sight of a man trying to pry his pickup free from her bedroom wall in the 200 block of Third Avenue West North.

No one was injured in the crash but the truck’s driver, 36-year-old Evan Wayne Gardner, has been charged with felony criminal endangerment and misdemeanor driving under the influence in Flathead County District Court.

According to charging documents, law enforcement arrived on the scene and found a black Ford F-150 on the home’s porch with the front end smashed into the west side of the house. Gardner was near the vehicle and holding a ratchet strap. A Kalispell Police officer smelled alcohol and Gardner’s breath and reported he was slurring his speech. Gardner refused to perform any field sobriety tests or consent to a blood sample. His blood was later drawn after a warrant was issued.

Gardner is currently in custody at the Flathead County Detention Center and his arraignment is scheduled for April 29.