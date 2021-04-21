Market Trends: Three Beds vs. Four Beds

Reacting to the hot local housing market, I narrowed this week’s market research window to January through March 2021. I compared three-bedroom single-family residence sales data to that of four-bedroom homes, within Flathead County. Well, across the board, three beds sell more units, faster, and at higher prices per square foot, than four beds (all but highest price range). The online Beacon has animated GIFs to showcase the differences (located at the bottom of this column).

© Copyright 2021 by Richard Garrett Dews. All rights reserved. Research based, in part, upon information from the Montana Regional MLS, LLC.

Charts show original list price ranges, from $200,000 to $599,999, in $100k columns. Using the left axis for same ranges, the orange line shows median original list price, while green shows median sold price. The black vertical line (per column range) shows the high and low sold price range, using the left axis. Original list and sold median prices per square foot are blue and purple lines, respectively, and they use the right axis values.