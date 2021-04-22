Missing Lake County Man’s Body Found

The body of a 62-year-old Lake County man reported missing in February was discovered in a remote area east of Missoula on April 12.

Ben Griffing, of Polson, was last seen in Missoula in late January and was reported missing to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) on Feb. 4. Griffing reportedly planned on taking a trip to go hiking and winter camping at the time of his disappearance.

According to an LCSO press release, Griffing’s vehicle was discovered at the Garnet Ghost Town parking area off Montana Highway 200 on April 1. Deputies from the LCSO, along with a Missoula County detective and BLM ranger, searched for Griffing on April 1 but found no sign of him.

Nine days later, shed hunters located a backpack belonging to Griffing two miles from the parking area and law enforcement returned. An extensive search ensured and Missoula County Search and Rescue discovered Griffing’s body on April 12.

Foul play is not suspected in Griffing’s death although the investigation is ongoing.