Montana Girls and Boys Basketball All-star Teams Announced

The tallest player ever selected for the Montana girls basketball all-star team in its series with Wyoming will try and lead the Treasure State to its eighth and ninth straight victories over the Cowboy State this June.

Six-foot-6 Lindsey Hein is one of five players on the Montana roster listed as 6-foot or taller, and Roundtable officials said she is believed to be the tallest girl to ever have the honor of being selected for the Montana squad. The Forsyth standout, who has signed to play women’s basketball at Montana State, is one of the eight girls players who will take the floor against Wyoming.

The rosters for the Montana boys and girls all-star basketball squads were announced at a Midland Roundtable gathering at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center Monday afternoon.

The games are set for June 11 in Sheridan, Wyoming, at Sheridan College and June 12 at Lockwood High School.

The girls will tip-off at 5:30 p.m. and the boys contest will follow at approximately 7:30 p.m. both nights.

Also selected for the Treasure State girls team are: Allison Harris, 6-2, Great Falls; Hailee Brandon, 5-7, Big Timber; Aspen Giese, 5-9, Fort Benton; Macy Mayer, 6-foot, Bozeman; Isabelle Erickson, 6-foot, Billings Central; Gracee Lekvold, 5-4, Scobey; and Emma Anderson, 6-2, Kalispell Glacier.

“We are going to be really tall and so we should be able to control the paint,” Roundtable representative Mike Noland said. “Our key will be to put some points on the board. That will be key.”

Roundtable officials said twin sisters Dani Bartsch and Paige Bartsch of Helena Capital and Sydney Dethman of Froid-Lake were also chosen but have other commitments and will not play, leaving the Montana roster at eight players.

With eight players, fouls could be an issue but organizers aren’t too worried and feel players will welcome the extra playing time.

Rocky Mountain College women’s basketball coach Wes Keller will once again lead the girls team.

The Montana girls swept Wyoming in 2019 and lead the series 33-13.

Last year’s games were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are excited to get back after taking a year off,” Noland said. “The kids are super excited.”

The boys all stars were also announced. The Treasure State boys will try and extend a 16-game winning streak against Wyoming and will once again be led by Providence men’s basketball coach Steve Keller, who is 16-0 coaching in the series.

The 10 players on the boys team are: Alex Germer, 6-8, Missoula Sentinel; Tony Frohlich-Fair, 6-6, Missoula Sentinel; Drew Wyman, 6-5, Great Falls; Levi Torgerson, 5-10, Great Falls; Ky Kouba, 6-3, Billings Skyview; Camron Ketchum, 6-3, Billings Skyview; Malachi Stewart, 6-1, Billings Central; Noah Bouchard, 6-6, Huntley Project; Aidan Fishell, 5-11, Scobey and Caden Handran, 6-5, Scobey.

“We’re not as big as we have been as a team,” Noland said, “but we can penetrate, pass and play defense.”

Noland said the team has the potential to be one of the “better boys teams” Montana has assembled, which is notable as the Treasure State leads the all-time series 61-27. In 2019, Montana won two close games — 103-100 and 95-94.

The Wyoming teams will be announced at a later date.

Traditionally the men’s and women’s basketball coaches at Sheridan College have led the Wyoming teams, but the school dropped its Division I athletic programs last June.

Midland Roundtable officials said Sheridan High School activities director Don Julian is now coordinating the Wyoming teams.

“We went to them and they want to keep it going and said we are in,” said Noland of the Wyoming committee, noting both sides agree the series is a worthwhile competition.