Nearly All Old School Station Lots Under Contract

Kalispell officials will proceed with the sale of Old School Station Lot 9 after a unanimous city council vote on April 19, leaving only one lot left for sale of the six parcels that the city acquired in 2015.

Appraised for $228,240 with $10,000 in earnest money, Clifton Jones made the offer, and the developer’s agreement states that the purchaser must complete new construction on the site with 18 months of sale. The price will be reduced to $195,984 if the purchaser completes capital improvements within those 18 months.

The only remaining lot not under contract is Lot 4, although it’s expected to be under contract in the near future.

“We have one waiting in the wings on that offer,” City Manager Doug Russell said.

The city became responsible for the South Kalispell property’s past due taxes and assessments when the council passed a resolution to retain and sell the lots at the appraised prices in 2015. The parcels were acquired to avoid defaulting on Special Improvement District bonds.

The parcels were listed for sale in 2017 in the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District at Old School Station.

Separately, the council will consider applying for a Montana Department of Transportation grant for a multi-use path connecting Four Mile Drive and Kidsports. The council will host a public hearing on May 3.

Kalispell officials propose constructing an 815-foot multi-use path on the north side of Four Mile Drive at the west end of Kidsports to connect an existing trail system. There is currently a gap where users end up on the road.

“There is a section of trail along Four Mile where, oddly enough, it literally dumps you right into the road onto a hillside,” Planning Director Jarod Nygren said.

A marked and lit pedestrian crossing would be installed at Meadow Vista Loop in addition to the trail connection.