Put Kids Over Politics

I am writing to support the following nominees for School Trustees. Being parents, they put kids first over politics, they want constitutional principles back in the school and a conservative school budget. I highly recommend these people. SD1: Justin Bul, Chad Grace; SD6: Andrew Doyle, Wayne Jacobsmeyer; SD15: Lynsie Dewaard; SD20: Taylor Butterfield; SD5: Shawn Pandina, Trish Pandina, Tina Tobiason, Denis Gomez, Heather Asher; SD38: John M. Knopik, Ben Woods; SD89: Jim Riley, Heidi Buckhalter.
Karen Rogers
Kalispell
