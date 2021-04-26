Rabbit Watching

12:30 a.m. A lot of people in a parking lot were being loud and cursing.

7:44 a.m. A witness confidently fingered two vehicles involved in a drug deal. When law enforcement arrived, they found the suspects eating breakfast and watching the rabbits.

10:31 a.m. Threats were being made during a “mask situation.”

10:52 a.m. A vehicle was egged.

11:38 a.m. A speed limit sign was stolen.

11:53 a.m. Someone trying to dial a number “with a bunch of ones in it” managed to call 911.

12:28 p.m. A very friendly dog was on the loose.

5:29 p.m. A man decided not to report an underage driver.

6:41 p.m. A car alarm was going off all day and night.

8:20 p.m. A man and woman were arguing over a dog.

8:23 p.m. A puppy caught a parakeet.

10:05 p.m. A man who went to the hospital with rib pain started recording his visit after he believed hospital staff began recording him.

10:41 p.m. A man carrying a bunch of stuff was saying bizarre things.

11:16 p.m. A man started drinking beer he hadn’t paid for.

11:24 p.m. A Chihuahua in a vest was seen in an alley.