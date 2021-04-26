Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Saturday, April 17, 2021

Rabbit Watching

By

12:30 a.m. A lot of people in a parking lot were being loud and cursing.

7:44 a.m. A witness confidently fingered two vehicles involved in a drug deal. When law enforcement arrived, they found the suspects eating breakfast and watching the rabbits.

10:31 a.m. Threats were being made during a “mask situation.”

10:52 a.m. A vehicle was egged.

11:38 a.m. A speed limit sign was stolen.

11:53 a.m. Someone trying to dial a number “with a bunch of ones in it” managed to call 911.

12:28 p.m. A very friendly dog was on the loose.

5:29 p.m. A man decided not to report an underage driver.

6:41 p.m. A car alarm was going off all day and night.

8:20 p.m. A man and woman were arguing over a dog.

8:23 p.m. A puppy caught a parakeet.

10:05 p.m. A man who went to the hospital with rib pain started recording his visit after he believed hospital staff began recording him.

10:41 p.m. A man carrying a bunch of stuff was saying bizarre things.

11:16 p.m. A man started drinking beer he hadn’t paid for.

11:24 p.m. A Chihuahua in a vest was seen in an alley.

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.