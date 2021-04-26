Two Men Die in Boating Accident Northeast of Helena

HELENA — Two Helena men died in a boating accident on Hauser Reservoir northeast of Helena, Lewis and Clark County officials said.

The sheriff’s office received a call about two overdue boaters just before midnight Sunday, Undersheriff Brent Colbert told the Independent Record.

Responding deputies found the boat and the body of one man shortly after midnight, Colbert said. The second man’s body was recovered at about 9 a.m. Monday.

The victims were identified as Michael Rice, 42, and Craig Nelson, 51. Autopsies are planned.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the sheriff’s office will investigate the cause of the crash.