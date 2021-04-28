Market Trends: Home Styles and Garage Types

The hard-copy column shows the quantity of Flathead County single-family residence sales, over the past year, by home style and garage type (see above chart). I have included homes with sold prices between $150,000 and $600,000. Ranch style and 1.5-2 story homes sold the most, and (AT) attached garages (dark blue bar segment) were the most prevalent. Second most common garage type was (DE) detached (gray bar segment), followed by (NN) none — orange slivers were carports.

The online Beacon also provides a 10-second rotation of city-specific versions of this chart (Kalispell, Whitefish, Columbia Falls, Bigfork and Lakeside). Kalispell quantities of sales by style and garage type paralleled those of Flathead County; Whitefish No. 1: 1.5-2 story (AT, DE, NN); Columbia Falls No. 1: Ranch (AT, DE, NN); Bigfork No. 1: 1.5-2 story (AT, DE, NN); Lakeside No. 1: Ranch (AT, DE, NN).

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.