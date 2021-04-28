Podcast: Building a Grassroots Workforce

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast.

This week: Flathead Valley Community College Running Start Academic Coordinator Shelley Eberhardy joins the show to talk about opportunities for high schoolers to affordably earn college credit from FVCC. The programs emphasize student opportunities to find success without four-year degrees with a special focus on nurturing a skilled local workforce. Shelley talks about all of that plus what it’s like for students to find the program and what graduation will mean next month.

Later in the show, host Micah Drew runs through the biggest stories from the last seven days, including the updated census totals, a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the Blackfeet Nation’s response to COVID-19, and Bigfork High School senior Wyatt Duke tying the Class B state record in the high jump and leading the state in the event.

The music in this episode is “Thinking Music” by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) and is licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License.