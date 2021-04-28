Too Tired to Talk

2:49 a.m. A woman in the midst of reporting something said she was going to sleep and hung up.

3:49 p.m. A man upset that his trash had been knocked over was concerned it was going to become a recurring problem.

4:27 p.m. A man in a cowboy hat flipped off a fellow driver and tried to run them off the road.

4:49 p.m. A dog with dirt all over its face was captured.

5:28 p.m. A swap involving a car and some wood had not gone as expected.

5:36 p.m. A stuffed mountain goat was pilfered from a gift shop.

9:42 p.m. Two men followed a woman into the bathroom, washed their hands and left.