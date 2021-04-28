Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Thursday, April 22, 2021

Too Tired to Talk

By

2:49 a.m. A woman in the midst of reporting something said she was going to sleep and hung up.

3:49 p.m. A man upset that his trash had been knocked over was concerned it was going to become a recurring problem.

4:27 p.m. A man in a cowboy hat flipped off a fellow driver and tried to run them off the road.

4:49 p.m. A dog with dirt all over its face was captured.

5:28 p.m. A swap involving a car and some wood had not gone as expected.

5:36 p.m. A stuffed mountain goat was pilfered from a gift shop.

9:42 p.m. Two men followed a woman into the bathroom, washed their hands and left.

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.