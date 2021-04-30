Flathead Wrestler Runner-up at Nationals

Fin Nadeau of Flathead placed second in the junior division at 145 pounds at the National High School Coaches Association High School Nationals tournament in Virginia Beach held April 23-25. Nadeau was second at 152 pounds at the State AA tourney this year for Kalispell Flathead.

Three other Montana wrestlers placed at the national tournament.

Also in the junior division, Orion Thivierge of Havre was eighth at 170 pounds. Thivierge was the State A titlist at 170 pounds for the Blue Ponies.

In the senior division, Class A 120-pound state champion Mick Chagnon of Havre placed sixth at 113 pounds at nationals.

In the sophomore division, Irish Furthmyre of Great Falls was sixth at 145 pounds, after placing second at 145 pounds at the State AA tourney for Great Falls this year.