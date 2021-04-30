6:21 a.m. A “beer panic alarm” was activated.

8:57 a.m. A suspicious woman was smoking cigarettes in a car.

1:38 p.m. A little white wiener dog wouldn’t come out from under a car.

2:20 p.m. A man was throwing things and yelling at birds.

2:25 p.m. A man was having issues with his mother.

2:53 p.m. A “scary looking” camper was abandoned.

4:18 p.m. A “crumply noise” heard over the phone was believed to be the result of a pocket dial.

4:22 p.m. A piece of mail was opened and re-sealed.

6:07 p.m. Two men who were standing in a field and facing each other did not look happy.

6:13 p.m. Someone believed signs being displayed at a park were racist.

6:38 p.m. An event was reportedly “getting out of hand.”

8:18 p.m. Adults were harassing teenage protesters.

9:37 p.m. A dog chased a man riding a bike.

9:57 p.m. Teen drivers ran over some garbage cans.

9:59 p.m. A large truck with a bunch of flags on it was being loud.

11:19 p.m. Kids were suspected of throwing cheese on a truck.