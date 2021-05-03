Dogs and Cats

1:53 a.m. The dome light was on in an empty vehicle.

4:22 a.m. A woman dialed 911, cursed and hung up.

7:32 a.m. Two horses were in the middle of the road.

9:11 a.m. A “super friendly” dog was hanging around a Kalispell neighborhood.

11:09 a.m. A dog living in a culvert didn’t want to leave.

11:32 a.m. A pickup, possibly being driven by a dog with its head sticking out the driver’s side window, was weaving all over the road.

1:09 p.m. A man wanted to know if he could jump a fence to get his cat.

1:19 p.m. A dog was digging up a yard.

2:25 p.m. A baseball broke a window.

3:05 p.m. Two teenage girls were sitting on an overpass.

4:23 p.m. Twenty people circling a building were reportedly “not good people.”

4:37 p.m. A dog was barking all day, every day.

6:51 p.m. Someone shot a man’s chimney.

7:02 p.m. A woman took a couple beers and went into a grocery store bathroom.