Market Trends: Square Footage by City

Three months ago, we looked comprehensively across the Flathead Valley at single-family residence sales by city over the preceding five years. Let’s update the statistics, looking at April 30 back to the prior May 1 each year (homes sold for prices ranging from $150,000 through $699,999). How many sold in each city, for each of those April-back-through-May periods each year (see colored bars)? Can we break it down by square footage (home size) range? Let’s also add same color (by year) lines, depicting the median sold price per square foot. Shifting the stats window by three months, since our last look in January, shows a big pop in per foot price of the smallest square footage range, for Whitefish, Bigfork and Polson.

© Copyright 2021 by Richard Garrett Dews. All rights reserved. Research based, in part, upon information from the Montana Regional MLS, LLC.

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.