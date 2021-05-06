Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Bees!

12:10 a.m. A man wanted to know where he could sleep that he wouldn’t be woken up by “tweakers.”

7:44 a.m. Some loud dogs only stop barking when they are fed.

8:28 a.m. Drugs were stolen.

8:48 a.m. Two women stole some cosmetics.

9:06 a.m. Someone was sleeping near the deli.

9:31 a.m. A small vial of meth was confiscated.

9:37 a.m. A mischievous driver moved a barricade with a no trespassing sign and drove on.

11:18 a.m. An ex-girlfriend was moving out and taking things that weren’t hers.

11:56 a.m. A man who had been naked was now dressed.

11:59 a.m. A man was urinating where everyone could see him.

1:37 p.m. The new owners of a used camper wanted a refund.

3:44 p.m. A man who lived next to a honey-harvesting operation was extremely upset about the bees.

4:20 p.m. A dog lying in the back seat of a car, soaking up rays through an open sunroof, appeared to be “fine.”

5:22 p.m. A screaming neighbor told a child to “stop slamming the damn door.”

8:08 p.m. A woman in the parking lot was yelling at no one.

