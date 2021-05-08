Bad Dogs, New Cat

8:15 a.m. A man with unkempt hair was waving a wrench around.

8:59 a.m. A man advised he would continue calling the cops until “someone does something” about a loud truck.

11:34 a.m. Four men who looked “pretty shady” were believed to be casing a business.

12:46 p.m. A woman found two teenagers on her back porch.

1:34 p.m. A dog known to law enforcement escaped from its yard.

2:05 p.m. Someone was flipped off for driving the speed limit.

3:05 p.m. An engineless vehicle was stolen.

4:10 p.m. A dog that had previously killed some chickens was back for more.

6:18 p.m. A tense landlord-tenant relationship was developing.

6:54 p.m. A man wanted his mother-in-law to stop coming over.

9:23 p.m. A man was hanging out near some bushes.

10:52 p.m. A roommate had not been seen for more than a month but his cat was still there.