Let Us Embrace the Power of Travel

Recently, Discover Kalispell joined tourism colleagues from across the country to celebrate National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW), with this year’s theme being The Power of Travel. Here in Kalispell and Northwest Montana, the travel, tourism, and hospitality industry play a key role in who we are as a destination and community. And while Glacier National Park, Flathead Lake and Jewel Basin are in our backyard, they attract visitors from around the world to our beautiful corner of Montana.

While 2019 was a strong year for travel, many local businesses faced uncertainty as they missed months of necessary income in 2020. As we head into the summer and as more Americans feel comfortable hitting the road, let us remember the important role tourism plays in our community and state. In 2020, total travel-supported jobs accounted for 65% of all U.S. jobs lost during the pandemic. Closer to home, during 2019 in Flathead County alone, nonresident travelers spent $613.5 million, while their expenditures supported 9,870 jobs that paid $275,131,000 in employee compensation.

As travel continues to rebound and an influx of visitors are preparing to come to Kalispell and Northwest Montana over the next several months, Discover Kalispell and the Kalispell Tourism Business Improvement District will continue to help spur the recovery and return of events, meetings, conventions, and more, while proactively promoting how to travel safely and responsibly. Through travel, we can employ local Flathead County residents, continue to garner more airlift, and welcome new businesses into our beloved mountain community.

Diane Medler, executive director

Discover Kalispell

Kalispell Convention & Visitor Bureau