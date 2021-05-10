Falling Down

1:03 a.m. Two inmates were fighting.
11:47 a.m. A man who offered to help a woman move ended up stealing some things.
12:17 p.m. A man fell down.
4:48 p.m. A man was offering condolences when he was hit in the head with a gun.
5:28 p.m. A woman in pink shorts was not acting normal.
6:53 p.m. A man was sticking a Trump flag in front of cars.
7:24 p.m. Five boys were throwing rocks.
7:44 p.m. Three kids were on top of a school.
8:39 p.m. Two youths were drinking and driving up and down Main Street.
9:03 p.m. The banging in a downstairs apartment was either a party or a fight.
9:06 p.m. Six to eight vehicles were spinning brodies in the gravel.
11:17 p.m. People were drinking and dogs were barking at a nearby bonfire.