Market Trends: Sale Speeds

Let’s refresh a February 2021 chart, showcasing the Flathead County single-family residence sales (original list prices ranging between $250,000 and $799,999). We’ll plot as vertical columns the median days from listing to buy/sell agreement, by month sold, over the past six years. We’ll also plot (as horizontal lines, in respective colors) the median percentage of original list price, for which they actually sold. I added recent sales activity, through April 2021 (gold bars and lines), but I also had to change the right axis range — April 2021 percentage would have otherwise gone off the chart (104%)!

We also see the gold bars, showcasing that 2021 median days from listing to contract, drop bigtime — now ranging from six to eight days! I get phone calls from readers, asking when I think this rocketing market might apex. Uhhh, ummm … meh.

© Copyright 2021 by Richard Garrett Dews. All rights reserved. Research based, in part, upon information from the Montana Regional MLS, LLC.

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.