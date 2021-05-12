Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Saturday, May 1, 2021

Nobody Expects the Spanish Inquisition

1:41 a.m. A bar patron drank too much.

1:47 a.m. A motorist who watched a bunch of speeders drive past a police officer was worried something was wrong with the officer.

9:36 a.m. Injured duck.

10:05 a.m. A neighbor who reported two barking dogs wanted them talked to.

10:50 a.m. A road rage incident escalated to a reported “hate crime” when a man was called a Californian.

3:53 p.m. A dad gave some kids some drugs.

4:16 p.m. Two people “chillin’” on the train tracks were asked to move.

4:37 p.m. Dispatchers overheard a woman order popcorn and a “large drink of some sort” during an accidental 911 call from a movie theater.

5:49 p.m. After arresting a woman, officers found a whole rotisserie chicken in her car.

7:29 p.m. A man accused a dispatcher of conducting the ”Spanish Inquisition.” 

