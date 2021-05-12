The 67th Legislature: Historic and Successful

Montana voters spoke clearly last November. They elected Republicans up and down the ticket, giving legislative Republicans a clear mandate to make good on our campaign promises of protecting the Montana way of life, improving economic opportunities, protecting Montanans’ rights, and preventing government overreach.

The fear mongering about the 67th legislative session started up shortly after the election with certain folks making dire predictions about COVID-19 at the Capitol and demanding the Legislature not meet. We responded that grocery store workers, law enforcement officers, our dedicated health care professionals, and so many others had shown up and done their jobs during the pandemic. We promised we would do the job voters elected us to do and we would take precautions to do it responsibly and safely.

We made promises during our campaigns and promises about how we had run the Legislature. Now that the 67th legislative session has concluded, we are proud to say: “Promises Made, Promises Kept.” The first in-person and virtual “hybrid” legislative session in Montana history took place with only a few isolated COVID-19 cases, zero outbreaks, and minimal interruptions to normal business. The public had more access and opportunities to weigh in than ever before due to the remote participation option.

The policy successes were also historic. With unified Republican control of the Legislature and the governor’s office, conservatives, moderates, business Republicans, libertarians, Trump Republicans, and social conservatives all got wins this session. We even had a number of bipartisan achievements that Democrats can be proud of.

We implemented the legislation needed for Gov. Greg Gianforte’s Montana Comeback Plan to improve our state’s economy, create good-paying jobs, and allow Montanans to prosper. We passed comprehensive tax reform with about $120 million in total tax cuts while enacting a balanced, conservative budget that funds essential services. We made major long-term investments in infrastructure, schools, and access to reliable, high-speed Internet. We cut unnecessary regulations, put new leadership in place across the state government, created incentives to raise starting teacher pay and increase trades education and employment, and expanded access to affordable health care via telehealth, Direct Patient Care, and prescription drug reform.

Republicans ended the obstruction of past administrations and passed many popular bills that had been vetoed by former Democratic governors. We protected the right-to-life for the unborn, expanded Second Amendment rights and pushed back on President Joe Biden’s anti-gun agenda, protected the rights of free speech and free association, and further secured the integrity of our elections. Republicans limited the power of the executive branch, reined in abuses of power by local governments, and started looking into troubling conduct in the judicial branch.

Working across party lines, Republicans created the most controlled, responsible adult-use marijuana program in the United States, passed a massive expansion of telehealth with 100% unanimous support, put a constitutional amendment on the 2022 ballot to protect the privacy of Montanans’ electronic data and communications, and funded key conservation programs.

We would like to thank our Republican members, minority Democrats, the House of Representatives, Gov. Gianforte, and especially our staff for each of their roles in making this historic legislative session a resounding success. We kept our promises, we have laid the groundwork for Gov. Gianforte to lead Montana’s Comeback, and we look forward to seeing another, even more successful legislative session in 2023.

Sen. Mark Blasdel, R-Kalispell, is President of the Montana Senate; Sen. Cary Smith, R-Billings, is the Senate Majority Leader; Sen. Jason Ellsworth, R-Hamilton, is the Senate President Pro Tempore