Coming Together to Protect Outdoor Recreation

Reading the story about hunting and fishing license requests at an all-time high inspired me to write. I agree with the director of the Fish, Wildlife and Parks: anglers and hunters are important partners in managing and protecting Montana’s natural resources.

All outdoor recreation enthusiasts from snowmobilers to skiers to fisherman and even hikers are in the same boat. We are all looking at a warmer planet with fewer days to play outside because of smoke or melted snow, and water that is not cold enough for our cold-water fish species. It threatens our hobbies, and in many cases our livelihoods.

We need all hands on deck, and folks from all outdoor sports to start becoming better informed about what is happening, and most importantly what solutions are out there so our beloved outdoor activities lifestyle is still available to our grandkids.

To that end, the Conservative Caucus of our volunteer organization (Citizens’ Climate Lobby) is hosting a presentation on May 20: Conserving Our Future: The What and Why of Weird Weather in Montana.

You will come away from this event with a more solid understanding of the changing Montana weather, what to be on the lookout for, and some real solutions for conserving our forests, land, rivers, and air for future generations.

Everyone is invited to join this free discussion, and learn about solutions, and I hope to see some hunting and fishing friends at the evening Zoom event! Sign up at www.bitly.com/ConservingOurFuture.

Laurel Eastman

Bigfork