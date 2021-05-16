Protect Your Community, Get a Vaccine

I am an acupuncturist practicing in Kalispell for almost 30 years now. I do acupuncture, use a few herbs, nutritional supplements, and homeopathy. I do an energetic balancing to help get rid of allergies. I am an alternative to allopathic medicine. But my father was a microbiologist, and my stepmother was a physician. Because of these influences in my life, I think of myself as practicing complementary medicine. The blending of allopathic and alternative medicine is the best approach. There is value in both systems. It is best not to be dogmatic about health care. I see today thanks to good surgeons. Alternative medicine would not have saved my eyes after an accident. I am old enough to have received a smallpox vaccine as a child and to have a friend who had polio as a child.

So, I was vaccinated early for COVID-19 and have volunteered at the vaccine clinic at the fairgrounds for the last few months. It has been incredibly fun and uplifting to work with other volunteers, the employees of the Flathead County Health Department, and the nurses from Kalispell Regional Healthcare. It is one of the strongest feelings of community spirit that I have experienced in a long time. These are incredibly hard working and dedicated professionals. Public health is not glamorous medicine, it is not well paid, but it is the backbone of our medical system. Public health seeks to address the basic medical needs of a community, to decrease illness and increase longevity. That need now is the attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19.

COVID-19 is now part of our pathogenic landscape. It is not going away. We will reach herd immunity, or the pathogen will evolve to be less lethal, or (after a very long time) humans will evolve to be resistant. The COVID-19 vaccine is the safest and quickest way for you to begin to develop immunity. Alternative medicine can help to boost your immune system, but it is vaccines that have eliminated deadly infectious diseases. The vaccine is infinitely safer than getting COVID-19 and getting it again until you develop enough immunity. If you are reading this and have not had a vaccine, please consider getting one. You do not have to stop the alternative supplements you are using. You will be practicing complementary medicine, keeping yourself and your community healthy.

Steve Martinez

Kalispell