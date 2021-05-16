Wascally Wabbits

7:22 a.m. People were defecating where they shouldn’t be.
10:12 a.m. A vape was confiscated at school.
10:17 a.m. A refrigerator without a door was left on the side of the road.
11:19 a.m. An irritated woman wanted her neighbor to stop throwing road signs into her horse pasture.
12:09 p.m. An officer was requested to talk to a woman about the “monkey issues” she was having because a man keeps calling about it.
12:40 p.m. A deputy investigating a barking dog complaint found no dogs but two cows.
3:28 p.m. A homeowner’s security camera captured a man drinking beer on his porch.
8:45 p.m. A man wanted to know the rules for shooting feral rabbits.
10:53 p.m. Some people were yelling around a bonfire.