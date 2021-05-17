Kalispell Proposes $104 Million Budget

The Kalispell City Council is proposing a $104 million budget to fund municipal operations for the 2022 fiscal year, which is up significantly from the previous 2021 fiscal year budget of $82.5 million.

According to the preliminary budget document, the budget “has more expenditures than revenue” for the fiscal year, but most of those expenditures are one-time costs at “higher than anticipated” balances.

City officials say a “period of growth and development” is reflected in the upcoming year’s budget recommendations, with a greater emphasis on investing in future infrastructure, according to the transmittal document.

“So much of the work that’s in the budget is driven off of our already approved plans,” City Manager Doug Russell said at the May 10 city council work session.

Several departments are receiving additional funding this year, including a $350,000 Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) for the fire department, additional body cameras for law enforcement, pool upgrades, park upgrades, council chamber upgrades and more.

The CORE Area Trail, or the Parkline Trail, is also planned for construction this summer, taking a significant toll on the budget as the city recommends using “funds over and above (the) 20% reserve policy.”

The city is also planning to add six full-time positions, four of which are funded through grant programs and include positions in public works, fire, police and parks and recreation.

All department budgets have increased from the fiscal year 2021 budget, including the attorney department with a 34% increase and human resources with a 31% increase.

Property taxes decreased in the last year due to a bond reduction for the last two years of debt for Fire Station 62 and Woodland Water Park and a decrease in mills after the 911 Special District Levy Passed.

“Our real property taxes decreased from 6.5 to 6.2,” Russell said. “What you have there is being reflective of 12 mills below our cap. This is representative of that 911 district that was passed and the council was clear that that district in that effect would lower taxes equal that amount.”

The final budget will be approved in August.