Skunks in Daylight

6 a.m. An abandoned shopping cart was left on the train tracks.

7:05 a.m. A man accused his neighbor of shutting off his water.

8:06 a.m. A woman worried about a loud explosion and foul odor reported her husband did not share her concerns.

8:57 a.m. A Columbia Falls man appeared to be very confused.

9:26 a.m. An SUV with very dark windows was parked in the grass.

9:49 a.m. A tipster wanted law enforcement to know that a neighborhood skunk was making moves in the daylight.

12:14 p.m. Eight months after hiring a man for the job, a truck was still not painted.

12:40 p.m. A woman’s truck was stolen while she was in jail.

12:51 p.m. A man reportedly talking to buildings and trash cans was deemed to be doing “fine.”

1:01 p.m. A man wanted to know why the cops were looking for him.

2:20 p.m. A fish finder was stolen.

3:09 p.m. A gravel truck dumped a bunch of gravel.

4:15 p.m. An odd note was found on a vehicle.

5:09 p.m. A man was “standing there and staring up.”

10:20 p.m. A woman with an aggressive dog was charging her phone.