Glacier Grad Scores at Big Sky Conference

Scoring five points for the Griz, University of Montana redshirt freshman Evan Todd finished fourth at the Big Sky Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships on May 14, with a top mark of 208-08.
The Kalispell native has a top throw this season of 218-11, which ranks him 23 in the NCAA West Region.
As a junior at Glacier High School in 2018, Todd won the Class AA state title in the javelin, and finished runner up as a senior, while having the top throw in the state that year.
The Griz men finished sixth at the conference meet while the cross-state rival Montana State Bobcats finished runner up to Northern Arizona.
