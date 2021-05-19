Market Trends: Single-Family Residence Sales Deep Dive

Polson readers have asked for a closer comparison between Polson single-family-residence (SFR) sales and those of Kalispell and Columbia Falls. Since we don’t yet have May data, let’s look at April 30 back to the prior May 1 each year (for the last three years). How many sold in each city, for each of those periods each year (see colored columns)? Same-colored lines depict the median sold price per square foot. Since readers also wanted a comparison of listing-to-contract speeds (days to contract, or DTC), I’ve added same-colored dashed lines for those.

Kalispell sells the greatest quantity, across all size ranges. Columbia Falls leads in price-per-foot, below 2,000 square feet. Polson is nipping at the heels of Kalispell, in price-per-foot.

© Copyright 2021 by Richard Garrett Dews. All rights reserved. Research based, in part, upon information from the Montana Regional MLS, LLC.

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.