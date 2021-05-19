Montana Regents Vote to Challenge New Campus Carry Gun Law

HELENA – The board that oversees Montana’s university system voted unanimously Wednesday to seek a judicial review over whether the state legislature or the Board of Regents has the constitutional authority to regulate the possession of guns on campuses.

The 2021 Montana Legislature passed a bill to allow students and staff who meet safety certifications to carry concealed firearms without a permit on campuses starting June 1.

The overwhelming majority of people who commended on the board’s plan to implement the new law asked the board to seek a judicial opinion on if the legislature overstepped the regents’ authority to manage the campuses.

Montana’s Constitution states the regents have the full power, responsibility and authority to supervise, coordinate, manage and control the Montana university system.

Opponents were also concerned that failing to challenge the new law would set a precedent for the legislature to continue to infringe on the board’s authority.

Supporters of the new law questioned whether the Board of Regents could infringe upon the right to bear arms guaranteed in the state and federal constitutions.