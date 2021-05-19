Western AA Divisional Track Meet Moved to Kalispell

The Class AA athletic directors met on Wednesday morning and opted to move the locations of both the Western and Eastern divisional track meets due to winter weather advisories in place in Central Montana.

The Western Divisional meet will be held on May 21-22 in Kalispell, while the Eastern Divisional will be held the same days in Billings.

The athletic directors cited athlete safety, availability and forecasted weather at alternative sites, and the integrity of high quality divisional meets as the rationale behind the move.

The Butte area is under a winter weather advisory until 6 a.m. on Friday morning, with potential for up to two inches of snow at lower elevations and up to 10 inches in the mountains. Travel in the region could be affected due snowy and icy conditions.

Flathead and Glacier high schools will be co-hosting the Western tournament at Legends Field in Kalispell. Weather in Kalispell is projected to be mild, with highs of 52 on Friday and 61 on Saturday.

Columbia Falls will be hosting the Class A Northwest Divisional meet the same days at the Dr. Nicosia Track Complex at Columbia Falls Junior High.