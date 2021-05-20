8:33 a.m. A dog was accused of raiding garbage cans in the middle of the night.

9:34 a.m. Someone dropped off a load at the landfill without paying for it.

11:06 a.m. A man was firing his finger guns at passersby.

12:05 p.m. A youth was tearing up the road.

12:34 p.m. A black cow was running around in Marion.

12:57 p.m. A man was walking down Main Street and cursing.

12:58 p.m. A man who encountered two big dogs was not concerned about the dogs being vicious but was concerned that they could knock him over because he is old.

1:03 p.m. A man believed his golf cart had been stolen.

3:10 p.m. A property manager was worried about a pending altercation between dogs.

3:31 p.m. A neighbor agreed to hold a man’s escaped horses until tomorrow.

5 p.m. A cow was returned to the right side of the fence.

5:22 p.m. A man seen “smoking something” in his car was accused of driving poorly.

7:31 p.m. A dog was chasing cars.

8:10 p.m. Two teens on bikes were flipping people off.

8:11 p.m. A citizen was concerned that the diminutive driver of a passing car was a “young kid.”

9:30 p.m. A possibly intoxicated woman was honking at a parked car.

11:48 p.m. A man looking for a place to “chill” was asked to leave.