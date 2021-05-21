Teenager Killed in C-Falls Hit-and-Run

A 15-year-old Kalispell girl is dead after being struck by a minivan while she was walking on Tamarack Lane west of Columbia Falls Thursday night.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the unidentified girl was headed westbound on the edge of the road near the intersection with 12th Avenue WN. A blue Chevrolet Town and Country was also traveling westbound on Tamarack Lane when it hit the girl and knocked her into a ditch. The driver of the minivan, a 37-year-old Whitefish woman, continued driving westbound but was later located by law enforcement.

The girl was transported to Logan Hospital in Kalispell where she later died. The driver of the minivan was uninjured.

Alcohol is suspected as a cause of the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.