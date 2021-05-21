Thank You City Council for Funding Parkline Trail

Thank you to the Kalispell City Council for fully funding Kalispell’s future Parkline Trail during their May 3rd meeting. The City Council’s decision signals to current property owners and interested developers to proceed with redevelopment plans. These investments, public and private, will increase connectivity and opportunities for new businesses, jobs, and the overall health of our community’s economy.

Revitalizing Kalispell’s core area was once thought impossible. Many before tried, failed, and gave up. This time was different; we had the experience, the drive, and yes, the hopeful energy to push this project forward. With the assistance of many people, this redevelopment project is truly a national model for successful economic development.

I have the privilege of serving on the Flathead County Economic Development Authority’s Board of Directors, Kalispell’s partner in the Core and Rail Redevelopment Project. From the start, we envisioned a robust public-private partnership to bring this project to fruition. Current property owners and private developers have already made substantial investments in the core area in preparation for future opportunities. Soon enough, residents and visitors alike will enjoy a stroll through our community’s center, no doubt on their way to a restaurant, shopping, or meet friends for a craft beer.

Thanks again to the Kalispell City Council for remaining committed to this transformational project. Your decision will pay dividends for generations to come. The best is yet to come for our great community.

Tony Brockman

Kalispell