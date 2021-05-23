6:15 a.m. A man who extinguished a small fire also had a dog-related complaint.

8:31 a.m. A dog was seen walking toward the mall.

10:03 a.m. A bike, a suitcase and some garbage were abandoned.

11:18 a.m. Someone watched a man drop off a cat.

1:57 p.m. A woman accused her mom of trying to steal her dog.

2:27 p.m. A woman who locked her keys in her trunk was told to call a tow truck.

3:13 p.m. A man pointed a “conspiracy sign” at people.

3:14 p.m. A dog bared its teeth.

4:05 p.m. A car was struck by a bicycle.

4:34 p.m. A road rage dispute over “how to cross a crosswalk” devolved into a standoff in the drive-thru line.

6:14 p.m. A man couldn’t hear his TV over loud music.

6:51 p.m. Some sort of wooden box was in the road.

7:26 p.m. Two men who were “kind of pushing each other” were now just standing around.

7:27 p.m. A caller advised their full story was too long to get into with a dispatcher.

10:54 p.m. Kids were messing around in a parking lot.